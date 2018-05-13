PROGRESS Wrestling Returning To The United States

PROGRESS Wrestling announced during today’s Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Day 3 event that the promotion will be returning to the United States this August for a five-date tour between August 4th and August 12th.
The five-date tour will include stops in the following cities:
– Boston, Massachusetts
– Seattle, Washington
– Detroit, Michigan
– New York City, New York
– Chicago, Illinois
