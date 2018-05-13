PROGRESS Wrestling Returning To The United States

By
Andrew Ravens
-

PROGRESS Wrestling announced during today’s Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Day 3 event that the promotion will be returning to the United States this August for a five-date tour between August 4th and August 12th.

The five-date tour will include stops in the following cities:

– Boston, Massachusetts

– Seattle, Washington

– Detroit, Michigan

– New York City, New York

– Chicago, Illinois

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR