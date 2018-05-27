PROGRESS Wrestling Reveals Several Scheduling Changes

PROGRESS Wrestling sent out the following:



Show Date Changes



Due to circumstances beyond our control we have to reschedule a couple of upcoming Camden dates. Grab your diaries or calendars and make a note!



ORIGINAL DATE: Sunday 29th July

REPLACEMENT DATE: Wednesday 25th July. Start time 7pm TBC.

TICKETS ON SALE: 25th June



ORIGINAL DATE: Sunday 26th August

REPLACEMENT DATE: Monday 27th August (it’s a bank holiday). Start time 4pm TBC.

TICKETS ON SALE: 30th July



We apologise for any inconvenience, we don’t take the decision to move dates lightly but on this occasion we don’t have much choice.



Related – on Sunday 12th August we were scheduled to be in Manchester. That date will be rescheduled as we will now be in the USA on the #CoastToCoast tour. Apologies to those in the north-west, we’ll finalise a replacement date ASAP for you.