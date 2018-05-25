PROGRESS/EVOLVE Announce Legendary Arena Double Header – Details

The following was sent to us:

We have so much breaking news that this is the most essential WWN Alerts of 2018. Let’s get to it….

BREAKING NEWS- The PROGRESS/EVOLVE tour is coming to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on August 4th! This will be PROGRESS’ Philly debut. It will be the first time EVOLVE has been in Philadelphia since EVOLVE 10 May 24th:The PROGRESS/EVOLVE tour is coming to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on August 4th! This will be PROGRESS’ Philly debut. It will be the first time EVOLVE has been in Philadelphia since EVOLVE 10 turned off the lights at the old ECW Arena over six years ago. We are so happy to bring this double header to Philadelphia! Tickets for both EVOLVE at 4pm and PROGRESS at 8pm go on sale at www.TicketFly.com at noon EDT. this Monday. Please note that EVOLVE and PROGRESS are two separate tickets. We are so excited to have PROGRESS debut and EVOLVE return to Philly!

May 24th: BREAKING NEWS- PROGRESS will now present a special event on Tuesday, August 7th at La Boom in Queens, NY. Tickets also go on sale at noon EDT. this Monday at TicketFly.com. This will be a PROGRESS stand alone event. PROGRESS and La Boom were made for each other!

for the following EVOLVE and PROGRESS double headers: May 24th: Tickets are already on sale at wwnlive.ticketfly.com

-August 5th in Melrose, MA

-August 11th in Chicago, IL

-August 12th in Detroit, MI