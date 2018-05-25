PROGRESS/EVOLVE Announce Legendary Arena Double Header – Details

The following was sent to us:
We have so much breaking news that this is the most essential WWN Alerts of 2018. Let’s get to it….
May 24th: BREAKING NEWS- The PROGRESS/EVOLVE tour is coming to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on August 4th! This will be PROGRESS’ Philly debut. It will be the first time EVOLVE has been in Philadelphia since EVOLVE 10 turned off the lights at the old ECW Arena over six years ago. We are so happy to bring this double header to Philadelphia! Tickets for both EVOLVE at 4pm and PROGRESS at 8pm go on sale at www.TicketFly.com at noon EDT. this Monday. Please note that EVOLVE and PROGRESS are two separate tickets. We are so excited to have PROGRESS debut and EVOLVE return to Philly!
May 24th: BREAKING NEWS- PROGRESS will now present a special event on Tuesday, August 7th at La Boom in Queens, NY. Tickets also go on sale at noon EDT. this Monday at TicketFly.com. This will be a PROGRESS stand alone event. PROGRESS and La Boom were made for each other!
May 24th: Tickets are already on sale at wwnlive.ticketfly.com for the following EVOLVE and PROGRESS double headers:
-August 5th in Melrose, MA
-August 11th in Chicago, IL
-August 12th in Detroit, MI
May 24th: FIP is on live iPPV from Ybor City, FL tomorrow night with Austin Theory defending the FIP World Heavyweight Title vs. Anthony Henry in the main event! Go here for all the card, venue, ticket, and iPPV info.
May 24th: BREAKING NEWS- Matt Riddle will defend the EVOLVE Championship vs. Shane Strickland on June 23rd in Queens, NY at EVOLVE 106! If you watched last weekend’s events, you know why this is the biggest challenge of Riddle’s career. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketfly.comand reserved seating is almost sold out!
May 24th: BREAKING NEWS- Several top matches have been signed for EVOLVE 107 on June 24th in Melrose, MA. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com. These matches were just signed today:
WWN Championship Match
Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defends vs. ???
First-Time-Ever Special Attraction Match – Non-Title
EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. DJZ
First-Time-Ever Bonus Main Event
AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. WALTER
Grudge Match
EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson with Stokely Hathaway vs. Tracy Williams
May 24th: You might be asking yourself why Austin Theory is scheduled to defend the WWN Championship against a mystery man at EVOLVE 107. Here’s a hint.