Promo For Goldberg’s WWE 24 Special, Fans On Charlotte & Women’s Evolution, Nikki Bella – DWTS

– The WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg will premiere on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air on Monday, November 13th. Above is a preview for the special.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar has done the most to grow the Women’s Evolution – Charlotte Flair, Sasha Bank, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Emma, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Asuka, The Bella Twins, SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya or other. As of this writing, 28% voted for Flair while 20% went with Banks, 14% voted for The Bellas, 11% for Bliss, 7% for Asuka and 7% for other. The rest received 4% or less.

– Nikki Bella’s routine on next Monday’s “Dancing With The Stars” episode will be inspired by her comeback to WWE from her neck injury. She posted the following while rehearsing for the dance: