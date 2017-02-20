Seth Rollins Latest, Promo For John Cena Hosting Kid’s Choice Awards, HHH On DDP’s Induction
– Below is a new promo for John Cena hosting the 2017 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11th:
My slime is NOW! The @nickelodeon #KCA is Saturday, March 11th! pic.twitter.com/6k6WvUkCWJ
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 19, 2017
– Seth Rollins is was not at Monday night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles as he’s in Birmingham, Alabama at Champion Sports Medicine rehabbing his knee. As noted, Rollins vs. Triple H is still being planned for WrestleMania 33 but there’s no concrete word on when he will be back.
– As noted, WWE announced that former World Heavyweight Champion Dallas Page will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Triple H tweeted the following on the induction:
Manager, performer, master of the Diamond Cutter, Yoga Instructor, good friend of over 25 years & now @WWE Hall of Famer. Congrats @RealDDP! pic.twitter.com/PrY68cedpV
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 20, 2017