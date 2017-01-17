kurt-angle2

Promo For Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, “Holy Foley” Season Two Video, Fans On RAW

– Below is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video for Kurt Angle’s induction:

– As seen below, 52% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s RAW a thumbs up with over 2500 votes:

– As noted, the second season of “Holy Foley” on the WWE Network will be available after the Royal Rumble goes off the air on Sunday, January 29th. Below is a preview for the new episodes:

