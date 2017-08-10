Promo For X Division Title Ladder Match, Dutch Mantell Sitdown Segment Teaser For Impact, Eli Drake

– Above is a new preview for the upcoming Ladder Match between Trevor Lee and GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, set to take place at the live Destination X special on Thursday, August 17th.

– Eli Drake will be appearing for a live chat on the Hidden Remote (hiddenremote.com) TV website later this afternoon at 2:30pm EST.

Drake last appeared on TV for the July 27th Impact episode, teaming with Ethan Carter III and Chris Adonis to defeat Eddie Edwards, Moose and Naomichi Marufuji. Drake did not work any other matches at the last set of tapings but he did work matches at the GFW live events in New York last weekend. He teamed with EC3 and Bobby Lashley for a loss to James Storm, Moose and John Hennigan on Friday night on Long Island, but defeated Braxton Sutter the next night on Staten Island.

– As noted, tonight’s GFW Impact episode will feature a sitdown interview with Dutch Mantel, Bobby Lashley and Matt Sydal ahead of their match at Destination X. GFW announced the following on the segment: