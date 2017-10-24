Promoter Makes Claim About Jeff Jarrett Wrestling Drunk, Bully Ray Comments On Jarrett – Impact

– As PWMania.com reported, Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling have parted ways after Jarrett missed an appearance for the Canadian promotion RCW over the weekend. Jarrett had two scheduled dates with the promotion, one on Friday and one on Saturday.

According to RCW promoter Steven Ewaschuk, Jarrett had allegedly passed out during the Friday show from drinking and then insisted on wrestling. The promotion provided this footage:

According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, Jarrett has denied that he passed out and referred to the promoter as an “amateur.”

– Bully Ray reacted to the news of Jeff Jarrett leaving Impact Wrestling with the following message for the locker room: