PWG Announces Hand Of Doom Card

PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) announced the following matches for the January 18th Hand of Doom event, which takes place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, and marks the first event of the new year for the promotion:

– Jeff Cobb vs. Trevor Lee for the PWG title

– The Rascalz vs. Best Friends for the PWG tag team titles

– Singles Match: Flip Gordon vs. Bandido

– Tag Team Match: LAX vs. Flamita & Rey Horus

– Singles Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Robbie Eagles

– Singles Match: Puma King vs. DJZ

– Singles Match: Brody King vs. Jungle Boy