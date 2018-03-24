PWG Shows Off New Stage At Friday’s Event

By
Andrew Ravens
-

PWG held their Time Is A Flat Circle event on Friday night at the Globe Theater in downtown Los Angeles. This marked the first time in years that a Pro Wrestling Guerrilla event took place at a different venue instead of the American Legion Hall in Reseda, CA.

The reason for this is due to the fact that a PayPal error led to tickets being oversold.

