R-Truth & Carmella Respond To Stephanie McMahon’s Challenge

After being challenged by cancer activist Lilly Tartikoff to dance or donate for United Cancer Front, Stephanie McMahon opted to dance.
On Wednesday, the WWE Chief Brand Officer posted a video on Twitter and Instagram of herself doing the floss dance like Carmella. Stephanie then challenged Carmella, R-Truth and Naomi to dance or donate.
Lilly Tartikoff challenged me to #danceordonate for @ucancerfront, and I chose to dance! Now I’m spreading the challenge to @CarmellaWWE, @RonKillings & @NaomiWWE. Dance…or donate at https://t.co/k6J9lZhKDP! pic.twitter.com/IJcObP6DBr
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019
Carmella responded to Stephanie’s challenge on Thursday with a video of herself doing the floss dance. She then issued the challenge to Natalya.
R-Truth responded to Stephanie’s challenge today with a video of himself doing the floss dance. He then issued the challenge to Nia Jax and The Usos.
.@StephMcMahon challenged me to #DanceOrDonate? That’s what’s up! I’m joining the battle against pediatric cancer and I challenge YOU @niajaxwwe and @WWEUsos! pic.twitter.com/ANOsTY7pgj
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) July 12, 2019