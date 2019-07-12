R-Truth & Carmella Respond To Stephanie McMahon’s Challenge

After being challenged by cancer activist Lilly Tartikoff to dance or donate for United Cancer Front, Stephanie McMahon opted to dance.

On Wednesday, the WWE Chief Brand Officer posted a video on Twitter and Instagram of herself doing the floss dance like Carmella. Stephanie then challenged Carmella, R-Truth and Naomi to dance or donate.

Carmella responded to Stephanie’s challenge on Thursday with a video of herself doing the floss dance. She then issued the challenge to Natalya.

R-Truth responded to Stephanie’s challenge today with a video of himself doing the floss dance. He then issued the challenge to Nia Jax and The Usos.