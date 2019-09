NBA star Enes Kanter from the Boston Celtics won (and quickly lost) the WWE 24/7 Title during the Main Event prior to RAW at Madison Square Garden. You can check out footage from the title change below:

.@EnesKanter of the Celtics won the 24/7 Championship and then lost it to R-Truth at MSG 😂 #Raw pic.twitter.com/zSx6chZOvQ — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 9, 2019