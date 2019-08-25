R-Truth Regains 24/7 Title From Elias & Loses Title To FOX Sports Host

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

R-Truth regained the 24/7 Title from Elias at the FOX Founders Day event. Drake Maverick also tried to regain the title but was unsuccessful.

R-Truth, who regained the 24/7 Title from Elias, lost the title to FOX Sports host Rob Stone. Stone ended up losing the title back to Elias.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR