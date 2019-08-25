R-Truth Regains 24/7 Title From Elias & Loses Title To FOX Sports Host

R-Truth regained the 24/7 Title from Elias at the FOX Founders Day event. Drake Maverick also tried to regain the title but was unsuccessful.
Things get a little crazy as @RonKillings & @WWEMaverick target #247Champion @IAmEliasWWE at FOX’s Founders Day event! pic.twitter.com/p3yIERtJlX
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2019
R-Truth, who regained the 24/7 Title from Elias, lost the title to FOX Sports host Rob Stone. Stone ended up losing the title back to Elias.
#247Champion @RonKillings falls victim to @FOXSports host @RobStoneONFOX when he least expects it, but the new champ’s reign is short-lived! @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/sQYUWImOF3
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2019