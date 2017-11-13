Randy Orton and Kevin Owens Exchange Blows On Twitter

Kevin Owens doesn’t mind exchanging blows on Twitter — just ask Randy Orton.

It all started when a fan thanked Owens for taking a picture with him and his new bride. That is when Orton fired the first shot.

Wow. @FightOwensFight just stopped by my wedding dessert party in Epcot. Made this day even better. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/DeXyTLvi6J — MATTY (@mattyms) November 12, 2017

It was great meeting you guys. Congrats and good luck! https://t.co/OqSyHYrfqc — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 12, 2017

Of course he stopped by…… it was a DESSERT PARTY.🍩🍪🍭🍰🎂 https://t.co/FsCOsEkiFw — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017

That is when Owens decided to bring in one of Orton’s habits. But again, it was Orton who fired back with a not so subtle dig, noting that, in fact, he was sent home from the European tour.

I actually quit vaping this European tour, but you wouldn’t know because you ain’t here. https://t.co/PjDtQIo95N — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017

Owens fired back with another barb of his own.

I got so excited for a second…I thought you said you had quit the company. Congrats on quitting vaping though that’s great! 😊😊😊 https://t.co/JNDXLTlrVH — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 13, 2017

By the way, that’s the best comeback you’ve blown in years. https://t.co/JNDXLTlrVH — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 13, 2017

Owens then had advice for us all.