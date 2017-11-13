Randy Orton and Kevin Owens Exchange Blows On Twitter

Kevin Owens doesn’t mind exchanging blows on Twitter — just ask Randy Orton.
It all started when a fan thanked Owens for taking a picture with him and his new bride. That is when Orton fired the first shot.
Wow. @FightOwensFight just stopped by my wedding dessert party in Epcot. Made this day even better. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/DeXyTLvi6J
— MATTY (@mattyms) November 12, 2017
It was great meeting you guys. Congrats and good luck! https://t.co/OqSyHYrfqc
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 12, 2017
Of course he stopped by…… it was a DESSERT PARTY.🍩🍪🍭🍰🎂 https://t.co/FsCOsEkiFw
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017
That is when Owens decided to bring in one of Orton’s habits. But again, it was Orton who fired back with a not so subtle dig, noting that, in fact, he was sent home from the European tour.
You vape. https://t.co/qcYWcCPAw2
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 12, 2017
I actually quit vaping this European tour, but you wouldn’t know because you ain’t here. https://t.co/PjDtQIo95N
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 12, 2017
Owens fired back with another barb of his own.
I got so excited for a second…I thought you said you had quit the company. Congrats on quitting vaping though that’s great! 😊😊😊 https://t.co/JNDXLTlrVH
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 13, 2017
By the way, that’s the best comeback you’ve blown in years. https://t.co/JNDXLTlrVH
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 13, 2017
Owens then had advice for us all.
There’s a lesson here, kids.
Don’t tweet in haste. You might come up with something better than what you originally settled for just minutes later but the effect…it just won’t be the same.
Good night.
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) November 13, 2017