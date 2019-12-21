Randy Orton and Other Stars Comment On AEW Dynamite Video

Randy Orton, Mark Henry, and Tama Tonga commented on a video from AEW Dynamite which shows one of the Dark Order members throwing punches that were not connecting with Dustin Rhodes. Here is the video and the reactions:
Somebody stop the damn match! 🤣#AEWDynamite
— Klondike Bill (@ItsKlondikeBill) 20 December 2019
Fire this person now. https://t.co/igoWG4QykE
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) 20 December 2019
Is that @Enzo in the mask?? That’s gotta be him…fire @real1 right now @AEWrestling https://t.co/wjFFpiFXpE
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) 21 December 2019
He apparently is a seasoned vet and is used to live tv and just assumed that the camera to his left was the one with that red dot thingy on it for those horrendous fucking punches #workonyourpunchkid https://t.co/GdQTNS10Bj
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) 21 December 2019
….or you can come to the top company and I’ll teach you one of the most important aspects of our biz. Throwing a fucking 🤛🏼 https://t.co/Xvu78WoqXv
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) 21 December 2019