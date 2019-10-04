Randy Orton Challenges The Rock For WrestleMania 36 Match, Anti-WWE Sign

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Randy Orton called out The Rock for a Wrestlemania 36 match on Twitter:

– Regarding the “Vince Fears Ratings” sign seen at AEW Dynamite, security reportedly confiscated the sign as soon as possible. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW actually has a policy to not allow any anti-WWE signs at events.

