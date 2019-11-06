Randy Orton Confirms Report, Tyson Fury – WWE Update

– Randy Orton confirmed a previous report that he signed a new contract with WWE:

The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 6, 2019

– Coming off his victory over Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury is scheduled to appear at this Friday’s Smackdown taping Manchester, England. In addition to that, Fury is scheduled for Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.