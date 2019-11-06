Randy Orton Confirms Report, Tyson Fury – WWE Update

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Randy Orton confirmed a previous report that he signed a new contract with WWE:

– Coming off his victory over Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury is scheduled to appear at this Friday’s Smackdown taping Manchester, England. In addition to that, Fury is scheduled for Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

