Randy Orton Makes Fun Of Bully Ray and Independent Wrestling, Bully Ray Responds

On Saturday, Rip Rogers (retired wrestler and current head trainer for Ohio Valley Wrestling) took to Twitter to mock independent wrestling.

Just got this …. pic.twitter.com/S8Vczlmbew — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) May 13, 2017

WWE Champion Randy Orton, who trained under Rogers in OVW before becoming a Superstar in WWE, seemed to jump on board with it, or at least liked the joke enough to tweet something on it.

Later on Sunday, Bully Ray (a/k/a Bubba Ray Dudley), who now wrestles for Ring of Honor and various independent promotions, threw this up.

Orton responded with the following.

Lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape 'vet' …….falling https://t.co/RE81C5sm3z — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

Velvet Sky, who is Bully Ray’s girlfriend, responded to Orton’s tweet.

@RandyOrton Wow what a dick thing to say. — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) May 14, 2017

Orton also posted this video mocking Bully Ray.

Bully Ray then addressed Orton.

Dear @RandyOrton … my tweet had ZERO to do with you. Looks like you were wrong…again. You're still awesome 👍 Falling > House of Horrors https://t.co/IMG4O59wYo — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 14, 2017

Orton then sent out this message ripping independent wrestling.

I really need to issue an apology…. pic.twitter.com/N8NqRZu9Es — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

Finally, Bully Ray said.

Tonight, I worked the @ringofhonor TV tapings in the same bingo hall I started in 22yrs ago. And I couldn't be HAPPIER 👍😀 …dive — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 15, 2017

This exchange stems from problems the two have had in the past. Orton has blamed Bully Ray for breaking his foot during a match in 2003.

In an interview with The Sun in 2008, Orton didn’t hold back when asked his opinion on the former WWE Superstar.

“I never liked him,” Orton said of Bully Ray. “I never liked what he did because he only thought of himself. In the match my foot was broken, it was his fault… Bubba Dudley is the most out of shape, fat, non-work-ethic-having person I knew. And you had a bad taste in your mouth when you met him.”