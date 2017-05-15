randy-orton2

Randy Orton Makes Fun Of Bully Ray and Independent Wrestling, Bully Ray Responds

On Saturday, Rip Rogers (retired wrestler and current head trainer for Ohio Valley Wrestling) took to Twitter to mock independent wrestling.

WWE Champion Randy Orton, who trained under Rogers in OVW before becoming a Superstar in WWE, seemed to jump on board with it, or at least liked the joke enough to tweet something on it.

Later on Sunday, Bully Ray (a/k/a Bubba Ray Dudley), who now wrestles for Ring of Honor and various independent promotions, threw this up.

Orton responded with the following.

Velvet Sky, who is Bully Ray’s girlfriend, responded to Orton’s tweet.

Orton also posted this video mocking Bully Ray.

Bully Ray then addressed Orton.

Orton then sent out this message ripping independent wrestling.

Finally, Bully Ray said.

This exchange stems from problems the two have had in the past. Orton has blamed Bully Ray for breaking his foot during a match in 2003.

In an interview with The Sun in 2008, Orton didn’t hold back when asked his opinion on the former WWE Superstar.

“I never liked him,” Orton said of Bully Ray. “I never liked what he did because he only thought of himself. In the match my foot was broken, it was his fault… Bubba Dudley is the most out of shape, fat, non-work-ethic-having person I knew. And you had a bad taste in your mouth when you met him.”

