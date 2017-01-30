Randy Orton On ‘Off The Top Rope’ This Week, The Bella Twins Empower Women (Video)

– 2017 WWE Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

– Below is new video of The Bella Twins talking about working with the GirlTalk Network. The organization empowers, motivates and connects with women. The twins have been keynote speakers at the last two GirlTalk Network events. They note that they will be doing a lot more GirlTalk content on their YouTube channel soon as the organization goes nationwide.