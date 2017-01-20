Randy Orton Responds To Recent Fan Incident, ECW Original Also Shares His Thoughts

As PWMania.com reported, Randy Orton was involved in a minor incident with a fan at a gym in Arkansas on Monday before the WWE live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas. We have full details on what happened at this link.

Orton took to Twitter and commented on the incident, seen below:

Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday. That's news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

@RandyOrton I don't blame you for snapping on fans for invading your space. I can only imagine how much personal time you get. — Rynox (@xXSound_WavexX) January 18, 2017

I paid to train. In between every set, I can't take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy. https://t.co/I8rFn5N8qO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

My sentiments exactly. Not to mention he had nothing to say then. Had to wait to use twitter like a B$tch https://t.co/ljq07A3SZB — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

@RandyOrton if I see you at a gym you better take a pic with me. I'm too much of a fan to let you leave without asking. — Paul | Lady Gaga (@MonsterStarGaga) January 18, 2017

Wait til I'm done? Then cool. https://t.co/Br7OWI21kH — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

ECW Original Lance Storm also shared his thoughts on the incident: