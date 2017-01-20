randy-orton

Randy Orton Responds To Recent Fan Incident, ECW Original Also Shares His Thoughts

Published On 01/20/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

As PWMania.com reported, Randy Orton was involved in a minor incident with a fan at a gym in Arkansas on Monday before the WWE live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas. We have full details on what happened at this link.

Orton took to Twitter and commented on the incident, seen below:

ECW Original Lance Storm also shared his thoughts on the incident:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.