Randy Orton Reveals How Christian Helped His Career

While appearing on Edge and Christian’s podcast, Randy Orton talked about how Christian helped his career:

“If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here, That run in 2011 really helped me out in many aspects. Confidence in the ring, everything. Even that period, that late in my career, I still didn’t have the most confidence. I’d be down on myself sometimes. You guys were always good about talking me up.

I appreciate everything you guys have done for me, especially Jay in 2011. You still taught me that, even though I had been in the business so long, that we could slow it down even further. Even though I was putting the majority of the matches together, I was learning from you in those ways, and what we put together here could get a better reaction.”

You can listen to the podcast below: