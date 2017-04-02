Randy Orton Says “Super Bowl Ain’t Got Sh*t On WrestleMania”

While speaking to NBC Washington, Randy Orton talked about WrestleMania being the Super Bowl of Wrestling, in which Orton claims that the Superbowl doesn’t have sh*t on WrestleMania.

“Wrestlemania is the Super Bowl of wrestling. Royal Rumble is getting in — winning the Royal Rumble is getting into the Super Bowl of wrestling. Screw the Super Bowl, we’re talking about Wrestlemania. Super Bowl ain’t got s–t on Wrestlemania.”

He continued, “Wrestlemania is the biggest show on earth, the greatest show on earth, and I feel like everyone knows that. World-wide. I’m gonna main event that show, and it’s because I won the Royal Rumble. That’s why I’m here, to meet the fans and talk about that. Everyone congratulated me and they want me to beat John Cena, take the title, put the gold around my waist, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”