Randy Orton Takes A Shot At Kevin Owens’ Weight?, WWE Stars Smash Pumpkins (Video), Christy Hemme

– Randy Orton gorged on some McDonald’s this week — an Egg McMuffin® Egg Sandwich, a hash brown and Minute Maid® Orange Juice — and apparently took a shot at Kevin Owens’ weight in the process. Check out what The Viper posted on Instagram.
Rusev responded to the post, writing, “Double it then.”
Orton appeared on Edge and Christian’s podcast last month and said he’s jealous that Owens can get over as a fat guy.
“I guess Kevin Owens has it figured out. He started fat and he’ll finish fat,” Orton said with a laugh on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness. “He’s trying to get himself over as the fat guy that can fight. Bless his heart, that’s great. I’m jealous.”
– In this slow-motion video, Becky Lynch, TJP, Kofi Kingston, Rhyno, Enzo Amore, Bobby Roode, Sheamus, Cesaro, The Miz, Xavier Woods smash pumpkins in a variety of ways.
– Christy Hemme celebrates her birthday today as the former WWE Superstar turns 37.
