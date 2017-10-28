Randy Orton Takes A Shot At Kevin Owens’ Weight?, WWE Stars Smash Pumpkins (Video), Christy Hemme

– Randy Orton gorged on some McDonald’s this week — an Egg McMuffin® Egg Sandwich, a hash brown and Minute Maid® Orange Juice — and apparently took a shot at Kevin Owens’ weight in the process. Check out what The Viper posted on Instagram.

Don't judge me @metabolicmeals @1stphorm @emergefitnesstraining I needed the calories. Also I'm training for a potential confrontation with @fightowensfight A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Rusev responded to the post, writing, “Double it then.”

Orton appeared on Edge and Christian’s podcast last month and said he’s jealous that Owens can get over as a fat guy.

“I guess Kevin Owens has it figured out. He started fat and he’ll finish fat,” Orton said with a laugh on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness. “He’s trying to get himself over as the fat guy that can fight. Bless his heart, that’s great. I’m jealous.”

– In this slow-motion video, Becky Lynch, TJP, Kofi Kingston, Rhyno, Enzo Amore, Bobby Roode, Sheamus, Cesaro, The Miz, Xavier Woods smash pumpkins in a variety of ways.

– Christy Hemme celebrates her birthday today as the former WWE Superstar turns 37.