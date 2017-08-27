Randy Orton Takes Shot At Punjabi Prison Match, NXT Stars’ Dream Matches, Enzo Amore’s $10,000 Fight Ticket

– Randy Orton took a shot at the Punjabi Prison Match on Twitter today. When the WWE Creative Humor parody account asked why tonight’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight isn’t in the Prison structure, Orton replied, “Then no one would be able to see the fight because the view would be obstructed by the two walls of ‘bamboo’ -duh.”

– In the latest edition of Ask The WWE Performance Center, NXT Superstars Roderick Strong, Sarah Logan and The Street Profits, among others, reveal their dream opponent.

– Enzo Amore posted a photo on Instagram of his $10,000 ticket for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight: