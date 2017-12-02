Randy Orton Takes Shot At WWE Star

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder had a quick fan Q&A on Twitter and was asked about action figures. Randy Orton does not seem to share the same sentiment about the figures as he asked Ryder to “pls stop” after Ryder answered the fan’s question. You can see the exchange here:

@ZackRyder what do you think of the mattel retro figures and do u see much difference from hasbros — Edmundo Alvarado (@iamedmundo) December 2, 2017

I love them…just wish Mattel made more Retro characters. https://t.co/wRzFZHQb0I — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 2, 2017

Are you ok? — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 2, 2017