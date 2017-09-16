Randy Orton Taunts WWE SmackDown Live Stars Over Mario Kart

Randy Orton is calling AJ Styles and Xavier Woods after beating “The Phenomenal One” in a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch.

Taking to Twitter, Orton bragged about besting Styles alongside a GIF of Luigi giving his infamous death stare.

Woods, did indeed verify.

This is a real thing that happened. And it was hysterical 😂 @RandyOrton is legit! https://t.co/cX6p6rhY7d — Austin Creed 👍🏾 (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 14, 2017

Styles fired back with a number of excuses, pointing out that Orton played with a better controller.

Played with a Joy-Con, not the full controller. He has all the upgrades for his carts. I just got the game, my thumb hurts and I'm sleepy. https://t.co/EEbG0xxnCu — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) September 14, 2017

However, Orton wasn’t having any of it.

That's complete bullshit and you know it. https://t.co/6YTfqw5ii9 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 14, 2017

Orton later taunted Woods for backing out after seeing him in the hotel lobby. Woods responded, “It’s on.”

We tried getting a big Mario Kart session going on this plane but the wireless play doesn't reach far enough for us to do so 😭 — Austin Creed 👍🏾 (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 15, 2017

You saw I was in the lobby and backed out. Knew you didn't want none https://t.co/U4SfTnDb9Q — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 15, 2017