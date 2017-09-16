Randy Orton Taunts WWE SmackDown Live Stars Over Mario Kart

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Randy Orton is calling AJ Styles and Xavier Woods after beating “The Phenomenal One” in a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch.

Taking to Twitter, Orton bragged about besting Styles alongside a GIF of Luigi giving his infamous death stare.

Woods, did indeed verify.

Styles fired back with a number of excuses, pointing out that Orton played with a better controller.

However, Orton wasn’t having any of it.

Orton later taunted Woods for backing out after seeing him in the hotel lobby. Woods responded, “It’s on.”

