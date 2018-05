WWE has announced the following:

Who will be next to challenge Seth Rollins?:

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has already turned back Mojo Rawley and Kevin Owens in back-to-back Open Challenges, and he will likely continue this exciting tradition this week on Raw. Superstars are undoubtedly lining up for their chance to unseat “Monday Night Rollins.” Will The Kingslayer’s reign come to an end at the hands of a surprise challenger?