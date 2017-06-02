Randy Orton Vs. John Cena Latest, The Rock’s Super Bowl 51 Commercials, David Otunga – Criminal Minds
– As seen above and below, The Rock was in 2 Super Bowl 51 commercials last night – Fast & Furious and Baywatch.
– It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena take place as this week’s SmackDown main event as advertised. WWE sent out a local alert for tickets to the tapings this weekend and listed Cena vs. AJ Styles and The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz as the main events.
– As noted, WWE SmackDown announcer David Otunga will appear on the February 8th episode of Criminal Minds on CBS. He plays a night club bouncer. Below is a clip from the show:
#ICYMI: @WWE #SDLive commentator @DavidOtunga demonstrated some impressive acting chops on @CBS' @CrimMinds_CBS! pic.twitter.com/JRywbdmB0B
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2017