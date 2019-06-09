Randy Orton’s Next Opponents, Brock Lesnar’s UFC Status

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Randy Orton teased upcoming matches with Aleister Black and Finn Balor:

– In a video with TMZ, UFC’s Dana White commented on Brock Lesnar’s status with the promotion:

“He’s done, he made his decision. I don’t know where he is in that other world but I know he is looking to do a new deal with Vince.”

