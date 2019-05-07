Randy Orton’s Wife Reveals How They Met, EC3 Loses Before RAW, Cage Match Surprises

— Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle, and Reby Hardy share what their husbands are really like on a new Table for 3.

In this preview clip, Kim Orton shares details about her unique first encounter with Randy Orton.

— Before Raw went live Monday night from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, EC3 lost to Cedric Alexander in a match taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

In another singles match, Peyton Royce beat Nikki Cross.

— Here are 10 steel cage moments that surprised everyone in the WWE Universe.