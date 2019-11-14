Randy Savage Parody Featured On South Park (Video)

A transgender woman resembling Randy Savage was featured on this week’s episode of South Park. You can check out the press release for the episode and a video clip from the episode below:

NEW YORK, November 11, 2019 – The Annual Strong Woman Competition pushes everyone to their limits in the all-new episodes titled, “Board Girls” airing on Wednesday, November 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

In the season opener, an even stronger woman causes big problems for PC Principal. Cartman, Stan, and the rest of the boys meet their match when some of the girls join their board gamers club.

