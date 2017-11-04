Rapper Backstage At WWE RAW (Photo), RAW Social Media Score Down, Total Divas Teaser Video

– Above is another teaser for the current season of Total Divas with Nikki Bella’s comeback, Lana’s party-pooping, Paige’s suspension and more.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 206,000 interactions with 36,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 285,000 Twitter interactions with 57,000 unique authors. RAW also had 328,000 Facebook interactions with 202,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 573,000 interactions with 355,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Rapper and TV host Action Bronson was backstage for Monday’s WWE RAW in Long Island. He noted on Instagram that Enzo Amore gave his son a signed pair of sneakers. Here he is with Finn Balor backstage: