Rapper To Perform At WWE Tribute To The Troops Special

Acclaimed hip-hop artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform at the 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops at Naval Base San Diego, airing Thursday, Dec. 14, at 8/7 C on USA Network.



MGK announced his involvement in WWE’s annual holiday celebration on Twitter.



Among the songs MGK will be performing is his new single, “Home,” featuring Bebe Rexha and X Ambassadors. The track will be featured in the forthcoming Netflix film, “Bright,” starring Will Smith, coming Friday, Dec. 22.



MGK is a longtime member of the WWE Universe, having performed during John Cena’s WrestleMania XXVIII entrance and on the June 15, 2015, edition of Raw, when he withstood a powerbomb from Kevin Owens off the stage.



Don’t miss MGK on the two-hour WWE Tribute to the Troops special on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 8/7 C on USA Network.



