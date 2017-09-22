Rare Attitude Era Triple Threat Posted (Video), Reactions To Nikki Bella/DWTS, WWE Stock

– WWE posted this rare Triple Threat between The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart today. The match took place after the September 22nd, 1997 RAW from Madison Square Garden went off the air.

– WWE stock was up 0.44% today, closing at $22.60 per share. Today’s high was $22.75 and the low was $22.45.

– Cathy Kelley looks at how John Cena and others reacted to Nikki Bella’s Dancing With The Stars debut in this new video: