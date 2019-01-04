Rare Footage Of Gene Okerlund’s First WWF Interview With Hulk Hogan

PWMania.com Staff
It was 35 years ago today when “Mean” Gene Okerlund conducted his first interview with Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation (at a WWF Championship Wrestling television taping in Allentown, Pennsylvania). A video of this is not available on the WWE Network, but a fan managed to find the clip and post it on Twitter.

Reacting to his passing on Wednesday, Hogan called Okerlund the best partner he ever had.

