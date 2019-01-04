Rare Footage Of Gene Okerlund’s First WWF Interview With Hulk Hogan

It was 35 years ago today when “Mean” Gene Okerlund conducted his first interview with Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation (at a WWF Championship Wrestling television taping in Allentown, Pennsylvania). A video of this is not available on the WWE Network, but a fan managed to find the clip and post it on Twitter.
35 years ago, the first WWF interview with Mean Gene and Hulk Hogan for the start of a new era and the rest is history!

Reacting to his passing on Wednesday, Hogan called Okerlund the best partner he ever had.
The best partner I ever had. We never rehearsed or did anything scripted from a writer. Gene would ask me "hey big man what do u want to do?" I would always answer "just follow you brother" and it worked from 1980 – 2017. RIP my brother HH
