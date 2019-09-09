Rating For All Out Match Generates Controversy

As previously noted, the Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers match from All Out received a *****1/2 rating by F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer.

The rating has generated controversy due to it ranking higher than Meltzer’s ****3/4 for the Edge/Christian vs. Hardyz vs. Dudleyz TLC match from Wrestlemania 17.

Meltzer defended his rating but has continued to get criticism from fans:

Hey remember all your favorite matches from your childhood? They weren’t that good according to Meltzer.

The same goes for the wrestlers. Nick Jackson is so much better than Edge. pic.twitter.com/8G5Phm29JH — VCRWrestling (@VcrWrestling) September 7, 2019

10+ years career of The Young Bucks are not even reaching the half of the career that Edge, Christian and Jeff Hardy made. I like Young Bucks, but there is no way these guys are better than those three, not yet or not ever. — Edwin Ouellet (@winphere) September 7, 2019

Dave doesn't understand the heart and soul of wrestling. Which is kind of amazing. Just MOVES~! MOVES~! MOVES~! — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) September 7, 2019

Dave is SO desperate to be liked by young wrestlers and fans. It’s pathetic. pic.twitter.com/MD30qLaPrP — Jay Pires (@jayp849) September 7, 2019

Jesus tap dancing Christ, the fawning over these guys and the disregard and disrespect he shows older talent and work is like watching someone exhibit the first signs of dementia. — David Martin (@HiVisWhore) September 7, 2019

Jesus tap dancing Christ, the fawning over these guys and the disregard and disrespect he shows older talent and work is like watching someone exhibit the first signs of dementia. — David Martin (@HiVisWhore) September 7, 2019

Meltzer called Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros “arguably the best ladder match in history,” but I think he’s forgetting about a little all-time classic called WeeLC — Hairy Wrestling Fan (@hairywrestling) September 6, 2019