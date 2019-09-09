Rating For All Out Match Generates Controversy

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously noted, the Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers match from All Out received a *****1/2 rating by F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer.

The rating has generated controversy due to it ranking higher than Meltzer’s ****3/4 for the Edge/Christian vs. Hardyz vs. Dudleyz TLC match from Wrestlemania 17.

Meltzer defended his rating but has continued to get criticism from fans:

