Raven Talks About The Undertaker, Bullying Problems In WWE and More

Raven recently did a Q&A with Justin Barrasso of SI.com. Here are some of the highlights.

SI.com: From your time in WWE, was The Undertaker the true locker room leader?

Raven: He was the locker room leader. I was loud, I was obnoxious, so I wasn’t his cup of tea, but we got along. There was no enmity. He was every bit the locker room leader everybody says, he was the authority. If he had been six inches shorter, he would have been the perennial world champion. But at 6-foot-10, he was relegated to the monster, “Creature Feature” matches. It wasn’t until near the end of his career when he finally started being able to show that he could actually work, but, by then, he wasn’t anywhere near the worker he was ten years before that. He was amazing.

SI.com: Amidst the recent alleged issues between John “JBL” Bradshaw Layfield and Mauro Ranallo, as well as the culture within WWE and pro wrestling as a whole, it is worth asking: Is there a bullying problem in WWE?

Raven: There’s always been one, but it’s always been part of the business. It’s been part of the business, not just there, but everywhere. We’re not in the dark ages anymore, and bullying is bulls***, but Vince has a very immature sense of humor sometimes, and stuff like that makes him laugh. If you see silly comedy angles on the show–really silly stuff–then that’s from Vince. He is an amazing businessman, but he is eccentric. I guess you can be eccentric if you’re a billionaire, but he was eccentric long before he was a billionaire.