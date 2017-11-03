RAW 25th Anniversary Tickets News, John Cena Magazine Cover, Naomi & Jimmy Uso Video

– Above is a bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas season 7 premiere with Jimmy Uso taking Naomi on a date to a haunted lighthouse.

– As noted, the RAW 25th Anniversary episode will take place on January 22nd from the Manhattan Center in New York City and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The show will air from the Manhattan Center but there will be RAW and SmackDown Superstars at the Barclays Center that same night. Tickets for the Manhattan Center went on sale this morning and immediately sold out. There are still some VIP Experiences left for $803 per ticket. As noted, the pre-sale immediately sold out earlier this week as well.

– John Cena is on the current cover of Parade Magazine, as seen below: