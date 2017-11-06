RAW Guitar On A Pole Match Latest, James Ellsworth – Survivor Series Speculation, Total Divas

This season of @TotalDivas is NEXT-LEVEL good…

Tune in for an ALL-NEW episode this Wednesday at 9/8c on E! #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/hGioOEpiB9 — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2017

– Above is a new promo for Wednesday’s Total Divas episode.

– Tonight’s “Guitar on a Pole” match on RAW was the first in almost 20 years. That match saw Jason Jordan pick up a win over Elias. The last “Guitar on a Pole” match happened on December 14th, 1998, and saw Jeff Jarrett defeat Steve Blackman.

– As noted, Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth will take place at Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England. There’s now speculation on Ellsworth taking Becky’s Team Captain spot for the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series as Ellsworth tweeted the following. Also below is a new backstage promo from Ellsworth:

@BeckyLynchWWE really shouldn't be the captain for #TeamSmackdown at #SurvivorSeries so if I win at #SDLiveManchester I should be captain… — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 6, 2017