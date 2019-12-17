RAW Hits New Record-Low Viewership, WWE Edits Out Dean Ambrose’s Name

– This week’s edition of WWE RAW set a new record-low viewership for the show on a non-holiday. The show drew 2.05 million viewers with the previous non-holiday low being 2.06 million viewers on November 11th. The football competition for this week was not as strong as on 11/11 and this week’s show was also the night after a WWE PPV. The hourly numbers were as follows:

2.20 million viewers

2.10 million viewers

1.86 million viewers

– Dean Ambrose’s name was edited out of a WWE Top 10 video that featured The Shield’s debut: