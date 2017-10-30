RAW News For Tonight – Braun Strowman Appearing?, Survivor Series Hype, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore as the road to WWE Survivor Series heats up.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s RAW but we will get the fallout from last week’s “Under Siege” attack from the SmackDown roster. It’s believed that they will fill more Team RAW spots for Survivor Series as well. WWE has not confirmed that Braun Strowman will return tonight but he is being advertised locally.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* How will Raw respond to #UnderSiege?

* Who will join the Raw Men and Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Teams?

* Will the current Raw titleholders still be in place for their Champion vs. Champion Matches at Survivor Series?

* Will Elias still be singing a new tune?

* Who will be next to dare to step up to Kane?

