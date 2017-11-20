RAW News For Tonight – Survivor Series Fallout, The Shield, Asuka, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston with the fallout from last night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It’s worth noting that Triple H and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are not being advertised for tonight’s show. No matches have been announced for tonight but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Game on, fallout from Survivor Series main event

* What’s next for The Shield?

* Asuka proves she’s a survivor

* The Beast Incarnate makes SmackDown LIVE see red

* How will Alexa Bliss, The Miz and “The Bar” handle defeat to SmackDown LIVE?