WWE RAW News For Tonight – Tag Team On MizTV Segment, Mickie James, Kalisto, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as the road to TLC continues.

Announced for tonight’s show is Sheamus and Cesaro on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, likely to set up the six-man at WWE TLC with The Shield. No other matches have been announced for tonight but we will keep you updated.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* “Miz TV” to set The Bar

* WWE Universe, meet Sister Abigail

* Mickie James proves she’s no “old lady”

* Kalisto ignites the Cruiserweight division

Join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm EST tonight and stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show.