RAW Roster Invades SmackDown (Photos, Videos)

By
Marc Middleton
-

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC, which was the final show before Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, saw the RAW roster finally get revenge on the SmackDown roster for the recent “Under Siege” attacks.

The big brawl started when The Shield interfered in the SmackDown main event, which saw The New Day take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This led to Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and other red brand Superstars destroying blue brand Superstars, including Team Captain Shane McMahon. SmackDown went off the air with Team RAW standing tall while Team SmackDown struggled to recover.

Below are photos, videos and Twitter reactions from tonight’s big angle:

See you Sunday … #Raw #SurvivorSeries

A post shared by Alexa_Bliss (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

