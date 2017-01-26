RAW Slow Motion Video From Big Segment, WWE NXT Takeover Main Event Promo, Booker T Golf Tournament

– Below is slow motion footage from Monday’s RAW with Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker closing the show:

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his Booker T Fights For Kids Foundation will be hosting a “Do Something Super For The Kids” celebrity golf tournament on Monday, January 30th near Houston, Texas. Details can be found at this link.

WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" coverage at 7pm EST. Below is a promo for the main event, which will see Bobby Roode try to take the NXT Title from Shinsuke Nakamura: