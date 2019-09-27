RAW – SmackDown Intros Returning?, Shayna Baszler Talks USA Network

– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding opening videos returning for RAW and Smackdown:

Getting a lot of questions about whether “show opening” intro videos will return? The answer is YES. For both shows, with the themes that have been played some already. RAW will use “Legendary” by Skillet & SD has “Are You Ready” by AC/DC. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 27, 2019

– In an interview with SI.com, Shayna Baszler commented on NXT moving to the USA Network:

“I’m a pressure player,” Baszler said. “Put me in the game at the critical time and I’ll get the job done. It’s something I’ve always done, and that won’t change when I’m wrestling on live TV.”

“Our locker room at NXT is very proud of the work we do,” Baszler said. “Going into Wednesdays on USA, you’ll see us outdo ourselves every week.”