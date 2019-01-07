RAW Star Planning To Enter Women’s Royal Rumble Match “Whether They Like It Or Not”

Thirty female Superstars will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

There are 10 confirmed names for the Women’s Royal Rumble so far: Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Carmella (who earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth). Dana Brooke has yet to officially declare herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but she plans on doing so and winning it “whether they like it or not.”

I’m gunna enter whether they like it or not and win it! 💪🏼🦄 https://t.co/r4NccLv3ck — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 6, 2019

Dana Brooke also called out WWE last week for not including her in a tweet naming Superstars who could win their first title in 2019.