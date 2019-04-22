RAW Superstar Changes His Name and Look, WWE Star Turns 30

— Two tag team competitors who were separated from their partners in the Superstar Shake-up go one-on-one tonight on Raw as Ricochet battles the WWE Superstar formerly known as Bobby Roode.

“The Glorious One,” now sporting a new look, formally reintroduced himself as Robert Roode in this pre-match interview. Roode said he’s ready to dominate on Raw as a singles competitor. He also took a shot at his former tag team partner Chad Gable by referring to him as 150 pounds of dead weight.

— Nikki Cross celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday as the WWE Superstar turns 30 years old.