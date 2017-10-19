RAW Superstar To Write Comics Issue, Jason Jordan – Kurt Angle 2K18 Video, WWE/Spirit Day

– WWE posted this video of Jason Jordan making his WWE 2K18 entrance as his WWE Hall of Famer “dad” Kurt Angle.

– WWE announced the following on Samoa Joe, who is expected to make his return to action any time now:

Samoa Joe set to make his WWE comic book writing debut

BOOM! Studios and WWE have announced that January’s “WWE #13” will feature the “WWE” comic book writing debut of WWE Superstar Samoa Joe in a story co-written by Michael Kingston and illustrated by Michel Mulipola. Samoa Joe and Kingston’s story will go behind the scenes of how the Superstar first joined Monday Night Raw. “WWE #13” will also contain a story by writer Kevin Panetta and artist Daniel Bayliss about the Festival of Friendship, featuring Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.

“As a lifelong comic book fan, it’s a thrill to partner with BOOM! Studios on the official WWE comic book series and tell the true story behind my journey to WWE,” WWE Superstar Samoa Joe told BOOM!. “Ever wonder how Triple H really convinced me to make the jump? Now you’ll get the real story from me and my incredible co-writer, Michael Kingston.”

The announcement comes after BOOM! Studios and WWE recently revealed that WWE Superstar AJ Styles will make his WWE comics writing debut in “WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Special,” also arriving in comic shops in January 2018.

The main cover for “WWE #13” is illustrated by Dan Mora with variant covers by Adam Riches, Brent Schoonover and Adam X Vass.

“Monday Night Raw has been the place where some of the most exciting, shocking and hilarious moments in WWE history have taken place, and we’re so happy to take a ride down memory lane with this special issue,” said Chris Rosa, Associate Editor, BOOM! Studios.

Print copies of “WWE #13” will be available for sale in January 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers like comiXology, iBooks, and Google Play, or on the BOOM! Studios app.