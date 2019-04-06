RAW Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?, How Old Are Charlotte Flair and DDP?

— Could Bobby Roode and Chad Gable be breaking up soon?

This past Monday night on Raw, Heavy Machinery took advantage of some miscommunication between Roode and Gable and earn a pinfall over the former Raw Tag Team Champions.

Gable attempted a moonsault, but Otis caught him. Otis and Tucker then put Gable down with their tag team finishing maneuver, the Compactor, which allowed Otis to score the pin. Roode looked upset immediately following the loss.

Dave Meltzer speculated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Roode and Gable could split soon since WWE planned for that to happen when they were put together last September.

— Charlotte Flair celebrated her birthday on Friday, the SmackDown Women’s Champion turned 33 years old.

She wants ALL the gold. Happy birthday to the "golden girl" herself, @MsCharlotteWWE! 💛 pic.twitter.com/t3zgddMN2u — WWE (@WWE) 5 April 2019

Flair shares a birthday with Diamond Dallas Page. The WWE Hall of Famer turned 63 years old.